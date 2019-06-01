Magna Eletrocasting standalone net profit declines 17.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.96% to Rs 32.14 crore

Net profit of Magna Eletrocasting declined 17.47% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.96% to Rs 32.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 66.18% to Rs 11.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.07% to Rs 122.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

32.1425.72122.9293.0711.738.3614.4713.264.272.3120.4512.412.862.1615.027.871.892.2911.406.86

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)