Magna Eletrocasting standalone net profit declines 17.47% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.96% to Rs 32.14 croreNet profit of Magna Eletrocasting declined 17.47% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.96% to Rs 32.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 66.18% to Rs 11.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.07% to Rs 122.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 93.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales32.1425.72 25 122.9293.07 32 OPM %11.738.36 -14.4713.26 - PBDT4.272.31 85 20.4512.41 65 PBT2.862.16 32 15.027.87 91 NP1.892.29 -17 11.406.86 66
