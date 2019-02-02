JUST IN
Magna Eletrocasting standalone net profit rises 192.31% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 45.46% to Rs 31.23 crore

Net profit of Magna Eletrocasting rose 192.31% to Rs 3.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 45.46% to Rs 31.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 21.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales31.2321.47 45 OPM %15.5613.65 -PBDT5.282.82 87 PBT3.941.36 190 NP3.041.04 192

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 14:48 IST

