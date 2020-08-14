Magnanimous Trade & Finance consolidated net profit rises 85.71% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net profit of Magnanimous Trade & Finance rose 85.71% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6950.00% to Rs 1.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.010.03 -67 1.410.02 6950 OPM %-2700.00-166.67 -34.75-1600.00 - PBDT0.070.09 -22 0.69-0.23 LP PBT0.060.09 -33 0.68-0.24 LP NP0.130.07 86 0.50-0.27 LP

