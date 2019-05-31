Magnum Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.82 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.13% to Rs 65.89 croreNet loss of Magnum Ventures reported to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.13% to Rs 65.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.31% to Rs 277.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 256.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales65.8953.95 22 277.87256.56 8 OPM %6.987.58 -6.325.94 - PBDT4.974.26 17 18.0215.72 15 PBT1.160.68 71 2.871.42 102 NP-1.820.03 PL -0.080.77 PL
