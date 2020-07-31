Magnum Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.36 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Magnum Ventures standalone net profit declines 2.53% in the December 2019 quarter
Terraform Magnum reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2019 quarter
Terraform Magnum reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Tom Selleck reveals why he quit 'Magnum, PI'
SVP Global Ventures consolidated net profit rises 110.92% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 19.75% to Rs 52.88 croreNet Loss of Magnum Ventures reported to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.75% to Rs 52.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.25% to Rs 241.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 277.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales52.8865.89 -20 241.06277.87 -13 OPM %-8.386.98 -2.286.32 - PBDT-3.934.97 PL 6.6518.02 -63 PBT-7.821.16 PL -8.882.87 PL NP-8.36-1.82 -359 -12.17-0.08 -15113
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU