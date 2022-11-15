JUST IN
Balkrishna Inds gains after Q2 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 404 cr
Magnum Ventures standalone net profit rises 388.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 75.98% to Rs 129.24 crore

Net profit of Magnum Ventures rose 388.46% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 75.98% to Rs 129.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales129.2473.44 76 OPM %6.456.28 -PBDT7.854.88 61 PBT3.800.78 387 NP3.810.78 388

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 16:54 IST

