Magnum Ventures standalone net profit rises 388.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 75.98% to Rs 129.24 crore

Net profit of Magnum Ventures rose 388.46% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 75.98% to Rs 129.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.129.2473.446.456.287.854.883.800.783.810.78

