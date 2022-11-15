Magnum Ventures standalone net profit rises 388.46% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Eimco Elecon (India) consolidated net profit rises 388.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Indices rise for 6th day; Nifty ends at 17,388.15; HDFC twins climb
Magnum Ventures standalone net profit declines 58.44% in the March 2022 quarter
Magnum Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Magnum Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 75.98% to Rs 129.24 croreNet profit of Magnum Ventures rose 388.46% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 75.98% to Rs 129.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales129.2473.44 76 OPM %6.456.28 -PBDT7.854.88 61 PBT3.800.78 387 NP3.810.78 388
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU