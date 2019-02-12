JUST IN
Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation standalone net profit declines 69.19% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 94.83% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation declined 69.19% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 94.83% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.030.58 -95 OPM %-2033.336.90 -PBDT1.244.17 -70 PBT1.234.16 -70 NP1.264.09 -69

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:11 IST

