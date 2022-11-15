Mahalaxmi Rubtech consolidated net profit rises 35.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 45.22% to Rs 66.77 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 35.77% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 45.22% to Rs 66.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 45.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.66.7745.987.108.744.443.892.341.981.861.37

