Mahamaya Steel Industries standalone net profit declines 79.08% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.34% to Rs 109.32 croreNet profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries declined 79.08% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.34% to Rs 109.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 120.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 141.11% to Rs 6.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 56.65% to Rs 465.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 296.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales109.32120.58 -9 465.17296.94 57 OPM %5.016.57 -4.867.06 - PBDT3.355.58 -40 13.5511.11 22 PBT1.743.76 -54 7.224.42 63 NP0.683.25 -79 6.102.53 141
