Mahamaya Steel Industries standalone net profit declines 79.08% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 9.34% to Rs 109.32 crore

Net profit of declined 79.08% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 9.34% to Rs 109.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 120.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 141.11% to Rs 6.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 56.65% to Rs 465.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 296.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

