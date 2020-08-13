Mahan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahan Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Amid coronavirus scare, Mahan Air flight to bring back Indians from Iran
277 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran arrive in Delhi
Fourth batch of Indians evacuated from Iran, placed in quarantine in Jaisalmer
Mahan Air offers to repatriate Indians stranded in Iran as humanitarian initiative
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Mahan Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.04 -100 OPM %0-350.00 -PBDT-0.03-0.14 79 PBT-0.03-0.14 79 NP-0.03-0.14 79
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU