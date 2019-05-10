Mahanagar Gas standalone net profit rises 27.40% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 23.09% to Rs 722.54 crore

Net profit of rose 27.40% to Rs 133.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 104.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 23.09% to Rs 722.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 586.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.34% to Rs 546.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 477.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.99% to Rs 2791.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2233.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

