Maharashtra Seamless standalone net profit rises 139.28% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 39.79% to Rs 785.88 croreNet profit of Maharashtra Seamless rose 139.28% to Rs 92.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 38.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 39.79% to Rs 785.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 562.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales785.88562.19 40 OPM %20.0010.86 -PBDT162.2875.48 115 PBT142.7056.84 151 NP92.7738.77 139
