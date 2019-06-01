JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Autoline Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 36.06 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Mahashree Trading standalone net profit rises 5112.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 157.05% to Rs 29.15 crore

Net profit of Mahashree Trading rose 5112.50% to Rs 8.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 157.05% to Rs 29.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 721.43% to Rs 9.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 151.06% to Rs 34.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales29.1511.34 157 34.4213.71 151 OPM %36.841.68 -37.168.97 - PBDT10.740.19 5553 12.791.23 940 PBT10.740.19 5553 12.791.23 940 NP8.340.16 5113 9.201.12 721

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 08:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU