Mahashree Trading standalone net profit rises 5112.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 157.05% to Rs 29.15 croreNet profit of Mahashree Trading rose 5112.50% to Rs 8.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 157.05% to Rs 29.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 721.43% to Rs 9.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 151.06% to Rs 34.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales29.1511.34 157 34.4213.71 151 OPM %36.841.68 -37.168.97 - PBDT10.740.19 5553 12.791.23 940 PBT10.740.19 5553 12.791.23 940 NP8.340.16 5113 9.201.12 721
