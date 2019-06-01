Mahashree Trading standalone net profit rises 5112.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 157.05% to Rs 29.15 crore

Net profit of rose 5112.50% to Rs 8.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 157.05% to Rs 29.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 11.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 721.43% to Rs 9.20 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 151.06% to Rs 34.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

29.1511.3434.4213.7136.841.6837.168.9710.740.1912.791.2310.740.1912.791.238.340.169.201.12

