JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

New Prudential Framework Provides Leeway To Lenders And Encourages Them To Refer Cases To Insolvency and Bankruptcy Court

Hasti Finance standalone net profit declines 99.95% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Mahaveer Infoway reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 47.81% to Rs 2.86 crore

Net Loss of Mahaveer Infoway reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 47.81% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 107.76% to Rs 30.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.865.48 -48 30.5414.70 108 OPM %-2.10-15.69 -0.070.88 - PBDT-0.05-0.22 77 -0.25-0.18 -39 PBT-0.17-0.29 41 -0.44-0.33 -33 NP-0.23-0.34 32 -0.52-0.38 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 17:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU