Mahindra EPC Irrigation standalone net profit rises 49.32% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.17% to Rs 53.63 croreNet profit of Mahindra EPC Irrigation rose 49.32% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 2.17% to Rs 53.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 52.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales53.6352.49 2 OPM %7.985.94 -PBDT4.032.81 43 PBT3.162.05 54 NP2.181.46 49
