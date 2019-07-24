Mahindra EPC Irrigation standalone net profit rises 49.32% in the June 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 2.17% to Rs 53.63 crore

Net profit of Mahindra EPC Irrigation rose 49.32% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 2.17% to Rs 53.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 52.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales53.6352.49 2 OPM %7.985.94 -PBDT4.032.81 43 PBT3.162.05 54 NP2.181.46 49

First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:38 IST

