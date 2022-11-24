Mahindra Integrated Township standalone net profit declines 98.22% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.51% to Rs 23.35 croreNet profit of Mahindra Integrated Township declined 98.22% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 50.51% to Rs 23.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales23.3547.18 -51 OPM %2.2776.83 -PBDT0.6835.76 -98 PBT0.6335.74 -98 NP0.4525.33 -98
