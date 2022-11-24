Mahindra Integrated Township standalone net profit declines 98.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 50.51% to Rs 23.35 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Integrated Township declined 98.22% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 50.51% to Rs 23.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 47.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.23.3547.182.2776.830.6835.760.6335.740.4525.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)