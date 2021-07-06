Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Spikes 1.81%

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has added 6.06% over last one month compared to 0.81% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.6% rise in the SENSEX

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd rose 1.81% today to trade at Rs 607.8. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.62% to quote at 2841.16. The index is up 0.81 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 1.55% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 0.95% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 73.06 % over last one year compared to the 45.08% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has added 6.06% over last one month compared to 0.81% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.6% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 42 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10460 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 665 on 16 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 194 on 30 Jul 2020.

