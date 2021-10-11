Mahindra Logistics allots 86,428 equity shares under RSUP

Mahindra Logistics has allotted 86,428 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up, on exercise of Restricted Stock Units under the Mahindra Logistics Employee Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2018.

Consequent to the above allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 71,77,71,080/- (comprising of 7,17,77,108 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up) to Rs. 71,86,35,360/- (comprising of 7,18,63,536 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up) effective 9 October 2021.

