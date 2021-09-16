Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services enters into leading and subscription business

Launches new vertical under brand name 'Quiklyz'Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announced its entry into the Leasing and Subscription business. The new vertical would operate under the brand name 'Quiklyz', denoting the changing mindset on mobility.
With the process of owing a vehicle at an inflection point, consumers today want to access vehicles earlier in their life and upgrade their vehicles faster than ever before. Leasing and Subscription model offered by 'Quiklyz' provides exactly that; where consumer pays a monthly fee to access the vehicle of their choice across all car brands, at a lower price point vs. regular car ownership. Corporate and businesses are also looking for alternate ways to have access to vehicles which can match their requirements without the burden of traditional ownership models.
The name 'Quiklyz' denotes an aspirational mindset of ensuring hassle free vehicle usership to its consumers. The objective for 'Quiklyz' is to build a nimble model with very high asset quality. This also gives the brand a springboard to launch similar products in semi-urban and rural markets in times to come.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU