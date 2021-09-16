Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services enters into leading and subscription business

Launches new vertical under brand name 'Quiklyz'

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services announced its entry into the Leasing and Subscription business. The new vertical would operate under the brand name 'Quiklyz', denoting the changing mindset on mobility.

With the process of owing a vehicle at an inflection point, consumers today want to access vehicles earlier in their life and upgrade their vehicles faster than ever before. Leasing and Subscription model offered by 'Quiklyz' provides exactly that; where consumer pays a monthly fee to access the vehicle of their choice across all car brands, at a lower price point vs. regular car ownership. Corporate and businesses are also looking for alternate ways to have access to vehicles which can match their requirements without the burden of traditional ownership models.

The name 'Quiklyz' denotes an aspirational mindset of ensuring hassle free vehicle usership to its consumers. The objective for 'Quiklyz' is to build a nimble model with very high asset quality. This also gives the brand a springboard to launch similar products in semi-urban and rural markets in times to come.

