Maithan Alloys standalone net profit declines 21.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.73% to Rs 549.30 crore

Net profit of declined 21.22% to Rs 70.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.73% to Rs 549.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 440.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.51% to Rs 255.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 291.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.80% to Rs 1987.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1878.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

