Maithan Alloys standalone net profit declines 21.22% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.73% to Rs 549.30 croreNet profit of Maithan Alloys declined 21.22% to Rs 70.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.73% to Rs 549.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 440.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.51% to Rs 255.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 291.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.80% to Rs 1987.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1878.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales549.30440.40 25 1987.931878.96 6 OPM %16.0523.49 -16.2120.26 - PBDT94.01111.75 -16 342.45391.35 -12 PBT90.13108.09 -17 326.82375.91 -13 NP70.1088.98 -21 255.26291.75 -13
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
