Maitri Enterprises reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.74% to Rs 3.27 crore

Maitri Enterprises reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.74% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.272.853.984.560.050.140.030.1300.11

