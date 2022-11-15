Maitri Enterprises reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 14.74% to Rs 3.27 crore

Maitri Enterprises reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 14.74% to Rs 3.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.272.85 15 OPM %3.984.56 -PBDT0.050.14 -64 PBT0.030.13 -77 NP00.11 -100

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:04 IST

