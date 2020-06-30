Maitri Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.49% to Rs 1.39 croreNet profit of Maitri Enterprises reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.49% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 6.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.392.09 -33 6.345.83 9 OPM %7.91-6.70 --5.21-5.83 - PBDT0.210.02 950 0.250.05 400 PBT0.210 0 0.210.02 950 NP0.16-0.01 LP 0.160.01 1500
