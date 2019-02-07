Maitri Enterprises standalone net profit rises 4100.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 412.50% to Rs 0.82 croreNet profit of Maitri Enterprises rose 4100.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 412.50% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.820.16 413 OPM %39.02-6.25 -PBDT0.420.01 4100 PBT0.420.01 4100 NP0.420.01 4100
