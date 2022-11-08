Majestic Auto consolidated net profit declines 41.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.45% to Rs 12.23 crore

Net profit of Majestic Auto declined 41.90% to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 1.45% to Rs 12.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.2312.4155.1964.717.049.654.867.593.305.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)