Majestic Auto reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.77 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.73% to Rs 17.01 crore

Net loss of Majestic Auto reported to Rs 27.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 19.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.73% to Rs 17.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 43.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 40.74% to Rs 69.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

17.0151.1269.16116.7059.3242.1262.1554.3911.3120.6132.8852.098.9818.6423.6345.10-27.7719.78-16.0343.60

