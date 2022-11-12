Malabar Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.21% to Rs 16.65 croreNet Loss of Malabar Trading Company reported to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.21% to Rs 16.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.6518.34 -9 OPM %-13.21-6.87 -PBDT-2.19-1.26 -74 PBT-2.19-1.26 -74 NP-2.19-1.26 -74
