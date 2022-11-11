Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit declines 2.09% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 13.41% to Rs 110.65 crore

Net profit of Mallcom (India) declined 2.09% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 110.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales110.6597.57 13 OPM %13.9715.11 -PBDT15.2014.92 2 PBT13.0312.82 2 NP9.399.59 -2

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:36 IST

