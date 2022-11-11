Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit declines 2.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.41% to Rs 110.65 crore

Net profit of Mallcom (India) declined 2.09% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 110.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.110.6597.5713.9715.1115.2014.9213.0312.829.399.59

