Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit declines 2.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.41% to Rs 110.65 croreNet profit of Mallcom (India) declined 2.09% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 110.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales110.6597.57 13 OPM %13.9715.11 -PBDT15.2014.92 2 PBT13.0312.82 2 NP9.399.59 -2
