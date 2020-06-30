Mallcom (India) consolidated net profit rises 67.86% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 19.84% to Rs 70.01 croreNet profit of Mallcom (India) rose 67.86% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.84% to Rs 70.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 87.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 25.95% to Rs 18.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.36% to Rs 287.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 300.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales70.0187.34 -20 287.69300.79 -4 OPM %11.038.47 -10.9510.67 - PBDT7.256.64 9 29.4128.34 4 PBT5.624.75 18 23.7722.69 5 NP5.173.08 68 18.8814.99 26
