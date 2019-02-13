Malu Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 235.29% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Malu Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 1219.23% in the September 2018 quarter
West Coast Paper Mills gets revision in credit ratings
Shree Krishna Paper Mills & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.10 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 28.70% in the June 2018 quarter
Rama Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 25.53 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 12.91% to Rs 69.84 croreNet profit of Malu Paper Mills rose 235.29% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 12.91% to Rs 69.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 80.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales69.8480.19 -13 OPM %7.475.71 -PBDT3.321.70 95 PBT2.120.50 324 NP1.140.34 235
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU