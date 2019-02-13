Malu Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 235.29% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 12.91% to Rs 69.84 crore

Net profit of Malu Paper Mills rose 235.29% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 12.91% to Rs 69.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 80.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales69.8480.19 -13 OPM %7.475.71 -PBDT3.321.70 95 PBT2.120.50 324 NP1.140.34 235

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 10:46 IST

