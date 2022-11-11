Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 52.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.23% to Rs 401.26 crore

Net profit of Man Infraconstruction declined 52.15% to Rs 53.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 111.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 62.23% to Rs 401.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 247.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.401.26247.3423.4130.9492.75235.4189.91233.1953.28111.35

