Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 52.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.23% to Rs 401.26 croreNet profit of Man Infraconstruction declined 52.15% to Rs 53.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 111.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 62.23% to Rs 401.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 247.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales401.26247.34 62 OPM %23.4130.94 -PBDT92.75235.41 -61 PBT89.91233.19 -61 NP53.28111.35 -52
