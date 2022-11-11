JUST IN
Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 52.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.23% to Rs 401.26 crore

Net profit of Man Infraconstruction declined 52.15% to Rs 53.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 111.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 62.23% to Rs 401.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 247.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales401.26247.34 62 OPM %23.4130.94 -PBDT92.75235.41 -61 PBT89.91233.19 -61 NP53.28111.35 -52

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:36 IST

