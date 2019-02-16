JUST IN
India's services exports rises 12% in December 2018
Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 80.27% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 73.11% to Rs 44.46 crore

Net profit of Man Infraconstruction declined 80.27% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 73.11% to Rs 44.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 165.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales44.46165.34 -73 OPM %36.0529.41 -PBDT11.5835.25 -67 PBT10.0033.23 -70 NP2.0810.54 -80

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:15 IST

