Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit declines 80.27% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Man Infraconstruction consolidated net profit rises 6.28% in the September 2018 quarter
Man Infraconstruction intimates of arbitral award in favour of subsidiary Manaj Tollway
Tom Holland, Zendaya wrap 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'
Sony sets release dates for two Spider-Man universe projects
'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse': Spider-Man gets a new life (Review)
-
Sales decline 73.11% to Rs 44.46 croreNet profit of Man Infraconstruction declined 80.27% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 73.11% to Rs 44.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 165.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales44.46165.34 -73 OPM %36.0529.41 -PBDT11.5835.25 -67 PBT10.0033.23 -70 NP2.0810.54 -80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU