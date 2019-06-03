JUST IN
Tulip Star Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.72 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 63.45% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 12.02% to Rs 57.89 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries rose 63.45% to Rs 3.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.02% to Rs 57.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 65.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 264.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 253.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales57.8965.80 -12 264.51253.11 5 OPM %13.469.12 -8.405.90 - PBDT6.705.30 26 12.2712.09 1 PBT4.363.30 32 2.114.03 -48 NP3.221.97 63 -0.411.98 PL

