Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 26.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 261.59 crore

Net profit of Manaksia declined 26.61% to Rs 24.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 261.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 236.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales261.59236.42 11 OPM %10.5016.05 -PBDT41.6754.11 -23 PBT35.7347.69 -25 NP24.6033.52 -27

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 15:53 IST

