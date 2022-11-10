Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 26.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 261.59 crore

Net profit of Manaksia declined 26.61% to Rs 24.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 261.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 236.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.261.59236.4210.5016.0541.6754.1135.7347.6924.6033.52

