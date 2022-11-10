Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 26.61% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 261.59 croreNet profit of Manaksia declined 26.61% to Rs 24.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 261.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 236.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales261.59236.42 11 OPM %10.5016.05 -PBDT41.6754.11 -23 PBT35.7347.69 -25 NP24.6033.52 -27
