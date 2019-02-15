JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ankit Metal & Power reports standalone net loss of Rs 28.49 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 79.50% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 35.85% to Rs 253.29 crore

Net profit of Manaksia declined 79.50% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 35.85% to Rs 253.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 186.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales253.29186.45 36 OPM %4.673.69 -PBDT22.7137.12 -39 PBT11.1827.65 -60 NP5.7027.80 -79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements