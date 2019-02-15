Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 79.50% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 35.85% to Rs 253.29 croreNet profit of Manaksia declined 79.50% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 27.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 35.85% to Rs 253.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 186.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales253.29186.45 36 OPM %4.673.69 -PBDT22.7137.12 -39 PBT11.1827.65 -60 NP5.7027.80 -79
