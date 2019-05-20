Manaksia consolidated net profit rises 12.99% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.96% to Rs 275.83 croreNet profit of Manaksia rose 12.99% to Rs 28.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 275.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 260.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.93% to Rs 73.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 94.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.40% to Rs 990.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 986.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales275.83260.32 6 990.25986.32 0 OPM %6.6612.37 -8.549.28 - PBDT38.7342.65 -9 140.59169.85 -17 PBT27.7428.98 -4 96.72125.80 -23 NP28.2625.01 13 73.1294.87 -23
