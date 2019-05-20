Manaksia consolidated net profit rises 12.99% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.96% to Rs 275.83 crore

Net profit of rose 12.99% to Rs 28.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 275.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 260.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.93% to Rs 73.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 94.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.40% to Rs 990.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 986.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

275.83260.32990.25986.326.6612.378.549.2838.7342.65140.59169.8527.7428.9896.72125.8028.2625.0173.1294.87

