Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 97.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 51.58% to Rs 237.70 crore

Net profit of Manali Petrochemicals declined 97.14% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 110.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 51.58% to Rs 237.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 490.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.237.70490.871.7631.007.41153.501.66147.703.15110.09

