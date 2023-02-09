Manali Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 97.14% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 51.58% to Rs 237.70 croreNet profit of Manali Petrochemicals declined 97.14% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 110.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 51.58% to Rs 237.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 490.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales237.70490.87 -52 OPM %1.7631.00 -PBDT7.41153.50 -95 PBT1.66147.70 -99 NP3.15110.09 -97
