JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Entertainment Network (India) consolidated net profit rises 22.64% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 44.35% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.99% to Rs 1081.20 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Finance rose 44.35% to Rs 247.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 171.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.99% to Rs 1081.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 872.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1081.20872.00 24 OPM %68.5461.14 -PBDT406.71282.75 44 PBT387.84265.36 46 NP247.16171.22 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements