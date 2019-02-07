Manappuram Finance consolidated net profit rises 44.35% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.99% to Rs 1081.20 croreNet profit of Manappuram Finance rose 44.35% to Rs 247.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 171.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 23.99% to Rs 1081.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 872.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1081.20872.00 24 OPM %68.5461.14 -PBDT406.71282.75 44 PBT387.84265.36 46 NP247.16171.22 44
