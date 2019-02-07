Manappuram Finance standalone net profit rises 25.36% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
AVTIL Enterprise standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Subros standalone net profit rises 4.63% in the December 2018 quarter
Oil India standalone net profit rises 56.19% in the June 2018 quarter
Welspun Corp consolidated net profit declines 54.69% in the December 2018 quarter
KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 23.98% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 21.03% to Rs 897.67 croreNet profit of Manappuram Finance rose 25.36% to Rs 211.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 169.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.03% to Rs 897.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 741.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales897.67741.70 21 OPM %69.0363.56 -PBDT351.04276.24 27 PBT333.89261.07 28 NP211.92169.05 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU