Manappuram Finance standalone net profit rises 25.36% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 21.03% to Rs 897.67 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Finance rose 25.36% to Rs 211.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 169.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.03% to Rs 897.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 741.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales897.67741.70 21 OPM %69.0363.56 -PBDT351.04276.24 27 PBT333.89261.07 28 NP211.92169.05 25

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 16:07 IST

