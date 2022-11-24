Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 52.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.36% to Rs 36.28 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Home Finance rose 52.55% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.36% to Rs 36.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.36.2827.4161.3856.996.714.376.193.834.182.74

