Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 52.55% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.36% to Rs 36.28 croreNet profit of Manappuram Home Finance rose 52.55% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.36% to Rs 36.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.2827.41 32 OPM %61.3856.99 -PBDT6.714.37 54 PBT6.193.83 62 NP4.182.74 53
