Manappuram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 52.55% in the September 2022 quarter

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 302.65% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 32.36% to Rs 36.28 crore

Net profit of Manappuram Home Finance rose 52.55% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 32.36% to Rs 36.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 27.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.2827.41 32 OPM %61.3856.99 -PBDT6.714.37 54 PBT6.193.83 62 NP4.182.74 53

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:33 IST

