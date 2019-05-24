Mandhana Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.28 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
A2Z Infra Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 42.35 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Sales rise 7.88% to Rs 85.59 crore

Net Loss of Mandhana Industries reported to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 49.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.88% to Rs 85.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 79.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 42.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 799.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.82% to Rs 292.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 327.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales85.5979.34 8 292.37327.84 -11 OPM %-2.11-2.51 --1.11-184.70 - PBDT-1.51-49.30 97 0.85-767.96 LP PBT-10.82-58.51 82 -38.33-807.18 95 NP-21.28-49.43 57 -42.37-799.10 95

