Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.42 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 34.27% to Rs 48.58 croreNet loss of Mangalam Drugs and Organics reported to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 5.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 34.27% to Rs 48.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 73.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales48.5873.91 -34 OPM %-2.0617.07 -PBDT-3.2510.76 PL PBT-5.089.28 PL NP-4.425.98 PL
