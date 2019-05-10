Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 28.44% to Rs 48.09 croreNet loss of Mangalam Drugs and Organics reported to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 28.44% to Rs 48.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 19.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.54% to Rs 227.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 279.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales48.0967.20 -28 227.58279.38 -19 OPM %0.5414.17 -4.2516.78 - PBDT-2.066.19 PL 1.3535.92 -96 PBT-3.723.61 PL -5.7429.35 PL NP-6.013.06 PL -8.0319.89 PL
