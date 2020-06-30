JUST IN
Parag Milk Foods consolidated net profit declines 67.69% in the March 2020 quarter
Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 83.18% to Rs 88.09 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Drugs and Organics reported to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 83.18% to Rs 88.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 8.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.07% to Rs 282.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 227.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales88.0948.09 83 282.35227.58 24 OPM %8.130.54 -8.394.25 - PBDT5.15-2.06 LP 14.471.35 972 PBT3.05-3.72 LP 6.25-5.74 LP NP5.05-6.01 LP 8.25-8.03 LP

