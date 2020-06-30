Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mangalam Drugs and Organics reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.65 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Mangalam Organics standalone net profit declines 85.65% in the December 2019 quarter
Enough capacity in country to meet hydroxychloroquine demand: Industry
Basic materials stocks move up
Vinati Organics standalone net profit declines 9.57% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 83.18% to Rs 88.09 croreNet profit of Mangalam Drugs and Organics reported to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 83.18% to Rs 88.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 48.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 8.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.07% to Rs 282.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 227.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales88.0948.09 83 282.35227.58 24 OPM %8.130.54 -8.394.25 - PBDT5.15-2.06 LP 14.471.35 972 PBT3.05-3.72 LP 6.25-5.74 LP NP5.05-6.01 LP 8.25-8.03 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU