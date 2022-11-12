Mangalam Drugs and Organics standalone net profit declines 50.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 6.86% to Rs 106.37 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Drugs and Organics declined 50.77% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.86% to Rs 106.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 114.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.106.37114.207.9412.065.8910.793.138.292.234.53

