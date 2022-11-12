Mangalam Drugs and Organics standalone net profit declines 50.77% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.86% to Rs 106.37 croreNet profit of Mangalam Drugs and Organics declined 50.77% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.86% to Rs 106.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 114.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales106.37114.20 -7 OPM %7.9412.06 -PBDT5.8910.79 -45 PBT3.138.29 -62 NP2.234.53 -51
