JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Horticulture Production Estimated At 314.5 Million Tonnes In 2018-19, Up Around 1%
Business Standard

Mangalam Industrial Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 136.25% to Rs 1.89 crore

Net loss of Mangalam Industrial Finance reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 136.25% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.890.80 136 OPM %-52.9195.00 -PBDT-0.950.76 PL PBT-0.950.76 PL NP-0.950.76 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 18:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements