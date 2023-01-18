Mangalam Industrial Finance standalone net profit declines 6.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.15% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Industrial Finance declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.15% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.380.3339.4760.610.150.200.140.200.140.15

