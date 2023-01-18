Mangalam Industrial Finance standalone net profit declines 6.67% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 15.15% to Rs 0.38 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Industrial Finance declined 6.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.15% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.380.33 15 OPM %39.4760.61 -PBDT0.150.20 -25 PBT0.140.20 -30 NP0.140.15 -7

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 07:36 IST

