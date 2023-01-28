Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit declines 96.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.32% to Rs 129.70 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Organics declined 96.76% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.32% to Rs 129.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 117.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.129.70117.576.5220.905.2723.920.9720.040.4915.12

