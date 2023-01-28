Mangalam Organics consolidated net profit declines 96.76% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.32% to Rs 129.70 croreNet profit of Mangalam Organics declined 96.76% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.32% to Rs 129.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 117.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales129.70117.57 10 OPM %6.5220.90 -PBDT5.2723.92 -78 PBT0.9720.04 -95 NP0.4915.12 -97
