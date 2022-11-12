Mangalam Organics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.40 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fertiliser stocks decline after Mansukh Mandaviya's comment
Ashiana Housing receives RERA registration for its residential project in Pune
Mangalam Drugs and Organics standalone net profit declines 50.77% in the September 2022 quarter
Ashiana Ispat standalone net profit rises 39.13% in the June 2022 quarter
Laxmi Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 40.97% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 7.85% to Rs 154.28 croreNet loss of Mangalam Organics reported to Rs 21.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 22.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.85% to Rs 154.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 143.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales154.28143.05 8 OPM %-14.2024.00 -PBDT-25.5634.73 PL PBT-30.2330.36 PL NP-21.4022.31 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU