Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 126.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 78.16% to Rs 12.40 croreNet profit of Mangalam Seeds rose 126.76% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 78.16% to Rs 12.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.406.96 78 OPM %19.7623.42 -PBDT2.101.29 63 PBT2.021.04 94 NP1.610.71 127
