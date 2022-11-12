JUST IN
Business Standard

Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 126.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 78.16% to Rs 12.40 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Seeds rose 126.76% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 78.16% to Rs 12.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.406.96 78 OPM %19.7623.42 -PBDT2.101.29 63 PBT2.021.04 94 NP1.610.71 127

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:16 IST

