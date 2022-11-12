Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 126.76% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 78.16% to Rs 12.40 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Seeds rose 126.76% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 78.16% to Rs 12.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.406.9619.7623.422.101.292.021.041.610.71

