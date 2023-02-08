Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 81.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 56.97% to Rs 21.05 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Seeds rose 81.82% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 56.97% to Rs 21.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.21.0513.4121.9519.094.252.253.942.033.201.76

