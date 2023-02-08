JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Himalaya Food International standalone net profit rises 136.40% in the December 2022 quarter

Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 399.57% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Mangalam Seeds consolidated net profit rises 81.82% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 56.97% to Rs 21.05 crore

Net profit of Mangalam Seeds rose 81.82% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 56.97% to Rs 21.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.0513.41 57 OPM %21.9519.09 -PBDT4.252.25 89 PBT3.942.03 94 NP3.201.76 82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 15:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU